Half Year 2021 Capita PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Capita's Half Year Results Call. My name is Melissa, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I now have the pleasure of welcoming our host, Jon Lewis, CEO; and Tim Weller, CFO. Jon, over to you.



Jonathan Lewis - Capita plc - CEO & Director



Melissa, thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Capita's Half Year 2021 Financial Results Presentation. As usual, I draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2.



So we're pleased to report that we are making tangible progress on our transformation strategy and the priorities we set out at our full year results in March. In 2021, we are targeting our first year-on-year organic growth for 6 years. For the group as a whole, we maintained revenue in H1 with Q2 4.5% ahead of last year, and we have the order book and pipeline of opportunities to grow in the second half.



New contract wins drove year-on-year growth in Government Services, People Solutions and Technology Solutions, these being offset by declines elsewhere, including the continued