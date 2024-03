Full Year 2021 Capita PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Jonathan Lewis

Capita plc - CEO & Director

* Stuart Morgan

Capita plc - IR Director

* Tim P. Weller

Capita plc - CFO & Executive Director



Conference Call Participants

* Christopher Bamberry

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* David Thomas Brockton

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Paul Daniel Alexander Sullivan

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Analyst

* Robert John Plant

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Suhasini Varanasi

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Jonathan Lewis - Capita plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Thanks very much for joining us. It's rather nice to be here in person and to see friends of