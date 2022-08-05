Aug 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Jonathan Lewis - Capita plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Capita's first half results for '22. First of all, I'd like to welcome those online as well as those of you joining us here in Gresham Street today. And as usual, I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Tim Weller, as well as a number of members of the Executive Committee, all of whom will be pleased to chat after our prepared remarks and questions. Next slide, please.
The first half of 2022 has been in line with expectations. We've grown revenue. We've delivered positive free cash flow, and we've reduced net debt. And with a stable revenue base now well established, we are better positioned to grow this year, but also into the future. In terms of winning work, the Experience division has had a good first half, and our Public division is well set to do likewise in the second.
Our operational performance has remained very strong, and we continue to execute well for our clients. And this continues to enhance our reputation as a reliable provider of complex outsourced services,
Half Year 2022 Capita PLC Earnings Call Transcript
