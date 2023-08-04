Half Year 2023 Capita PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 04, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Helen Parris

* Jonathan Lewis

Capita plc - CEO & Executive Director

* Tim P. Weller

Capita plc - CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Christopher Bamberry

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* David Thomas Brockton

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* James Steven Rosenthal

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Helen Parris -



Okay, good morning, everyone. Welcome to our half year results.



Just very quick health and safety announcements. There are no planned fire alarms this morning, so if you do hear one, it is the real thing, so you just need to make your way basically out through the doors in which you came and down the stairs. Thank you.



Now to Jon. Thank you.



Jonathan Lewis<