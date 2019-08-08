Half Year 2019 China Mobile Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

* Jie Yang

China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman

* Xin Dong

China Mobile Limited - VP, CFO & Executive Director

* Yue Li

China Mobile Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Mobile's Limited 2019 Interim Results Announcement. In this presentation, our management will first present our latest results then take questions from the audience.



Let me first introduce the senior management on the stage: Mr. Yang Jie, Executive Director and Chairman; Mr. Li Yue, Executive Director and CEO; Mr. Dong Xin, Executive Director, Vice President and CFO; Mr. Cheng Chi , Vice President.



I'll now pass the stage to Mr. Yang to talk about our overall results for the first half of 2019.



Jie Yang - China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies