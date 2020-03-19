Full Year 2019 China Mobile Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Jie Yang - China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Mobile Limited's 2019 Annual Results Presentation Briefing. We are now in a very special period under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. And we are communicating our results by way of telephone conference this time. It seems that it's our first time to use this method to conduct analyst briefing since establishment of the company. It is a pity that we're not able to meet many of our old friends face-to-face this time. We'll make sure the briefing runs smoothly today, and we would appreciate your understanding on this. In today's presentation, I'll first give you an overview of our overall results and operating performance for 2019. Then Mr. Dong, our Vice President, will talk about our financial performance.



Our major achievements in 2019 included the following 6 areas: First, we proactively overcame headwinds and obtained positive momentum in operating results. Second, we continuously drove business transformation and upgrade and so our value-driven operating practices generate initial