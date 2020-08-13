Half Year 2020 China Mobile Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Jie Yang - China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Mobile Limited's 2020 Interim Results Briefing. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we continue to communicate our results by way of telephone conference. We'd appreciate your understanding on this.



In today's briefing, I'll first review on our overall results for the first half of 2020. Then Mr. Dong Xin, our Chief Executive Officer, will go through our operating and financial performance.



Our business development environment displayed 3 characteristics in first half 2020. First, we didn't expect that the occurrence of COVID-19, not only created an enormous impact on the economy and society, but also cast a pall over our operations. However, we believe crisis and opportunity always appear at the same time. COVID-19's given rise to a surge in demand for informatization in every industry sector and created new growth opportunities for the company.



Second, China's actively promoting the constructions of new infrastructure, and is undergoing further integrations of