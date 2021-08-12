Half Year 2021 China Mobile Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Jie Yang - China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Mobile Limited's 2021 Interim Results Briefing. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we continue to communicate our results by way of telephone conference. We'd appreciate your understanding on this.



In today's briefing, I'll first review on our overall results for the first half of 2021. Then Mr. Dong Xin, our CEO, will talk about the operating performance. Finally, Mr. Jie Huang, our CFO, will talk about our financial results.



Highlights of our operating performance in the first half of 2021 are summarized in the following 7 areas. First, we continue to make encouraging progress on transformation and upgrade with business performance demonstrating favorable trends in all aspects. Second, we advanced the comprehensive and integrated development of CHBN markets with value-oriented operating practices yielding notable results. Third, we further implemented the 5G+ plan, and our 5G business is now on fast track of development. Fourth, we expedited constructions of new infrastructure,