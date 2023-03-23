Full Year 2022 China Mobile Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Jie Yang - China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, all friends in Hong Kong. Welcome to China Mobile's 2022 Annual Results Briefing. In the last 2 years, the briefing was conducted online due to COVID-19. Today, we are able to meet in person again. We are so happy to be able to meet with you in person. In today's presentation, I'll first brief you on our overall results for 2022. Mr. Dong Xin, our CEO, will talk about our operating performance. Finally, Mr. Li Ronghua, our Chief Financial Officer, will walk you through our financial results.



Overall performance for 2022 can be highlighted in the following 7 areas: first, we continue to achieve outstanding performance; second, our business transformation achieved remarkable results; third, we accelerated the build-out of the 2 new elements; fourth, our site innovation bore fruit; fifth, we continuously expanded open collaboration; sixth, our dividend payment continue to increase; seventh, we will implement our business strategy steadily for long-term success.



By way of reference, we provided results