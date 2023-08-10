Half Year 2023 China Mobile Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 10, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jie Yang

China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman

* Ronghua Li

China Mobile Limited - Executive Director, CFO and Principally in Charge of Finance, Internal Audit & IR

* Xin Dong

China Mobile Limited - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Jie Yang - China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Mobile Limited's 2023 Interim Results Presentation.



In today's presentation, I will first brief you on our overall results for the first half of 2023. Then Mr. Dong Xin, our CEO, will talk about our operating performance. Finally, Mr. Li Ronghua, our CFO, will walk you through our financial results.



Our overall performance for the first half of 2023 can be summarized into 6 main areas. First, we achieved favorable business performance. Second, we obtained remarkable results in business transformation. Third, we strongly promoted the Two New