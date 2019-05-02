Q1 2019 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Christian Hellman - Nordea Markets, Research Division - Director of Small and Mid Cap



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Catena Media's Q1 presentation for 2019. My name is Christian Hellman, and I'm an equity analyst with Nordea Markets. I'll be hosting the Q&A session after today's presentation.



And with those words, I'll hand over to Per Hellberg, CEO of Catena Media.



Per Hellberg - Catena Media plc - CEO



Thank you so much. And once again, a warm welcome here for those of you on site here in Stockholm, but also for those calling in and also joining from the webcast. We are today going to present, it's me and there's also our Interim CFO, Erik Edeen, who's joining through on the financials, too, a bit later.



The agenda for today is the following: We start with the quarterly highlights; followed by the quick business updates; followed by financials; but then also taking a look for the future because exciting things are happening both nearby, but also over oceans far away, and we want to go through that; followed up by a Q&A