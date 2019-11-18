Q3 2019 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Hellberg - Catena Media plc - CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Can I have the first slide? Yes, please. So welcome to this third quarter presentation of 2019.



The next slide, please. The presenters is myself and Erik Edeen. He is our interim CFO. And if we go to next slide, we're going to show you the agenda for today's call, which is that we will start with the quarterly highlights of this quarter, followed by a business update, followed by the financial, and then we'll be looking to a bit about the strategy and outlook in order to explain you what actions we are taking right now in order to further the business going forward. In the end, we will finish off with a Q&A where you have the possibility to ask your questions and we will respond to accordingly.



Next slide, please. So if you look at the