Q4 2019 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Per Hellberg - Catena Media plc - CEO



Yes, and good morning. We have, from Stockholm live transmitting, Erik Edeen, Group CFO; and Per Hellberg, CEO. I'd like to welcome you to the Q4 report for 2019 and also the full year report.



We will, as always, take you through the agenda as follows. We will start with the quarterly highlights, followed by business update of the fourth quarter. Followed by the detailed financial handled over by our CFO, and then we'll look a bit forward by, once again, putting some focus on our strategy, more long-term but also short-term initiatives and then what outlook that could bring us. And we finish with Q&A.



So if we then continue into the quarterly highlights, as such. I think that we are happy to announce that our work of rebuilding this business back to growth is working. The first slide we have in the presentation is about our continued