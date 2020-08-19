Q2 2020 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Catena Media Audiocast Teleconference Q2 2020. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Per Hellberg; and CFO, Peter Messner. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Per Hellberg - Catena Media plc - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Catena Media's second quarter presentation. The presenter today is me and Peter Messner, which you will see on the next slide, please. And during today, we will go through a couple of events.



So if you change to next slide, please, to review the agenda, where you will see that we will start with the quarterly highlights in terms of numbers, followed by business update. From that on, I will hand over to Peter Messner, CFO, who will run through all the financial-related information. And in the end, I will come back and talk about the strategy and outlook going forward. And then after that, summarize the meeting and take questions from that on.



So next slide, please. Well as we would have sent out