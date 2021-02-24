Full Year 2020 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Today, I am pleased to present GÃ¶ran Blomberg, Acting CEO; Peter Messner, CFO; and Michael Daly, VP. Please begin your meeting.



Goran Blomberg - Catena Media plc - Interim CEO



Hi, everybody, and welcome to this Q4 presentation from Catena Media, and I'm GÃ¶ran Blomberg.



After a soft start to the Q4 in October and November, we ended the quarter very strong in December. In total, Q4 revenue were flat, but the EBITDA was up around 9% in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin ended at 46% versus 42% last year. We had a very strong operating cash flow all over the year, so also in Q4. So we ended the year with a net debt of EUR 57 million compared to EUR 150 million last year, and that means a leverage of 1.09 and going down from 3.46 last year.



So when you look at our business