Q1 2021 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2021

Catena Media Q1 Report 2021



Michael Daly - Catena Media plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the interim report. We're happy to report on a very successful quarter.



Next slide, please. Today, we will talk through the highlights of the quarter, including our acquisition of Lineups.com and some post quarter activity.



And I will cover the financials for Q1 and then talk about our strategy and outlook and then take questions. Next slide, please.



Quarter 1, we saw rapid growth in the company, driven by the U.S. business, particularly. It was an exceptional period for revenues, with revenues at $40.7 million, which is 53% above the same quarter last year.



This was contributed with a 61% increase in organic search revenues, which made up about $38.4 million of the total revenues, which demonstrates our focus on optimizing