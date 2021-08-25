Q2 2021 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us to talk about Catena Media, and appreciate your interest in the organization. I'm Michael Daly, the Chief Executive Officer. And I have with me today, Peter Messner, our group's CFO. Today, we're going to talk through our interim report for January to June, focusing on our Q2 and talk about our future expectations.



Next slide, please. In the presentation, we'll go through the highlights. I will then talk about our Q2 acquisition of Lineups.com in North America. Peter will then go in further into the financials of Q2. We will then talk through the strategy and outlook for the company for the remainder of the year and years to come. And then we'll go into questions and