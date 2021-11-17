Q3 2021 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Michael Daly - Catena Media plc - CEO & Acting COO



Good morning. This is the Catena Media Interim Report for January through September 2021. I'm Michael Daly, Catena Media's CEO, and I'm joined today by Peter Messner, our Group CFO. Today, we are talking you through the Q3 highlights, our recent acquisition by i15 Media -- of i15 Media, we will then go deeper into the financials for Q3, we'll talk about our continuing strategy and outlook, and then we'll cover Q&A.



We had an exceedingly strong quarter, both on revenue growth and EBITDA growth. Revenue [grows] were 33% year-over-year, North America and Japan being the main drivers. This was a lot of organic growth at 23%. Excluding the German sports betting and casino market, which we all recognize has been challenged, organic revenue growth was 34%.



It should also be noted that the German market is now 4% of our total revenues and so it's become a very small factor in our total growth going forward. We do hope the German market to improve, but for us, the impact has become almost negligible.



North America, however, has