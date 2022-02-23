Q4 2021 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Michael Daly - Catena Media plc - CEO & Acting COO



Good morning. Welcome to Catena Media's Annual and Q4 Report. I'm Michael Daly, the CEO, and I'm joined by Peter Messner, our Group CFO. Today, we're going to talk about our annual numbers, our Q4 highlights, our Q4 financials, our outlook and then have a questions-and-answer session.



Reviewing our 2021 numbers, we had a great year at Catena Media. Our revenues grew 28% year-on-year. Our adjusted EBITDA was 32% growth year-on-year to 68.8%. Our North American revenues, which have become a significant part of the operations of the company through -- to EUR 67.9 million from EUR 31.5 million year prior. Our new depositing customers also grew in the 32% range, and our operating cash flow also increased by 34%. Again, a great year for Catena Media driven heavily by North America, but contributed from globally around the world.



We had a healthy progress in this quarter, along with a focus on long-term growth. So our revenues grew by 20%, with North America, the main driver. This was in a quarter where there no were new no state launches.