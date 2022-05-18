Q1 2022 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Michael Daly - Catena Media plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Catena Media's Q1 Interim Report. I'm Michael Daly, and I'm joined today by Peter Messner, and we'll go through our presentation with you and then take Q&A at the end.



Today, we'll go through the Q1 highlights and then the financials, and we'll talk about the outlook for our [Global World] acquisition picture, and then we'll do Q&A.



Q1 was a record-breaking quarter for Catena Media, all-time high revenue. This is our sixth quarter of revenue growth and our ninth quarter of EBITDA growth. Our revenues reached an all-time high of EUR 45.2 million. That's 11% annual year-over-year quarterly growth. Revenue in North America grew 32% in the period, and our NDCs also grew significantly in the period. We saw outside of North America, we saw double-digit growth in Japan, even though it was impacted by a weaker yen, which is impacting player activity there.



Organic growth was down for the period due to some headwinds in European markets, the exceptionally strong quarter last year by Michigan and