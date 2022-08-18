Q2 2022 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Michael Daly - Catena Media plc - CEO



Welcome to Catena Media's interim report January through June 2022. I'm Michael Daly, CEO. I'm joined by Peter Messner, our group CFO.



I'm pleased with our forging ahead in our largest markets in North America, and today, we're going to talk about our Q2 highlights, our Q2 financials, our outlook and our Q&A. We have been forging ahead in North America during its slow season. But at the same time, it has been a tough quarter and one that's led us to affecting a paradigm shift in our business operations in Europe.



Revenues fell 5% globally to EUR 28.9 million. Some revenue decline was expected based on the sports calendar in Europe this year over last year, not having Euros in June, and with the normal slowing casino periods in the summer of the European holidays, although it's been anything but normal in the last few years due to COVID-inflated online businesses.



Some decline versus forecast was not expected. We saw some revenue challenges compared to our forecast in the Canadian province of Ontario, which started very differently from