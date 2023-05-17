Q1 2023 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Michael Daly - Catena Media plc - CEO



Good morning. I'm Michael Daly, CEO of Catena Media, and I'm joined by Peter Messner, our Group CFO. This is our Q1 2023 interim report.



Today, we'll cover the Q1 highlights of the group, focusing on continuing operations, thus discounting the impact of assets divested between Q3 2022 and early Q1 2023. The information for full company, including now divested assets as well as the breakout of continuing operations, are all available in our full report.



The North American business, and exploiting the high-margin opportunity there, is our strategic focus, as determined by our 2022 strategic review. In Q1, North America made up EUR 28.9 million of the total company's EUR 35 million in revenue, 83%, at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 67%, helping drive the entire organization to 59%. And I'm very pleased that our leverage