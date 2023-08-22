Q2 2023 Catena Media PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Michael Daly - Catena Media plc - CEO



Welcome. I'm Michael Daly, CEO, and I'm joined by our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Erik Edeen.



Today, we will speak to our Q2 interim report, related financials and market updates.



North American and group revenues were down 16% in the quarter in what is historically our weakest quarter as we saw an impact of stronger competition, particularly from competitors' more media partnerships, whereby they have more domain strength to challenge our top keyword position. Added to this was the impact in changes to operator spend for marketing relating to some reduced sports rates and overall search volumes.



With additional investment for the future to strengthen our position, such as our own growing number of media partnerships, new influencers and paid search initiatives, our adjusted EBITDA for continuing