Q1 2022 Ctp NV Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Remon Vos - CTP NV - Executive Director & CEO



Good afternoon, my name is Remon Vos from Prague, here with the Q1 2022 results. I am happy to say that the first quarter of this year has been very positive. We have under construction 1,140,000 square meters, 50% pre-leased and we do that at a 10% yield on cost.



Richard Wilkinson - CTP NV - Executive Director, Deputy CEO & CFO



We made a good start to the year and we are on track and focused on delivering on our plans with disciplined and profitable growth, strong performance in rental growth, and in our other key metrics. These show the strength and resilience of our business.



To give you the key highlights of our Q1 results, and it's worth noting when making year-on-year comparisons, the Deutsche Industrie is included and consolidated from February of this year. In Q1, we achieved like-for-like rental growth of 4.8% year on year across our whole portfolio. We've grown our total net rental income to over EUR107 million, an impressive step-up of 37%.



Our net valuation gain on investment