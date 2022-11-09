Q3 2022 Ctp NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Remon Vos - CTP N.V. - CEO



Hello, good morning. My name is Remon Vos here at CTP, CEO. And we are here today to talk to you about the Q3 results for 2022. Thanks for joining. So far, it has been very positive.



And we're going to talk to you, together with Richard and Patrick later on, about a bit more detail. But we are on schedule, and that is good, when it comes to completing projects, but also when it comes to leasing the portfolio. We continue to be very active on the two activities, income-producing part, as well as the new build.



Demands -- mostly deals with existing clients, bring business to Central Europe. Why? Business smart, low-cost manufacturing -- labor costs in Central Europe, one-third of what they are in Western European countries with a motivated, hardworking workforce. And that is what clients have experienced, and that's the main reason for them to grow.



How they grow, bringing more activity, as I explained, not just easy, low-cost manufacturing, but also more value-add activities; point one. Point two, building inventory, taking more space because of the