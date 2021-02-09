Q4 2020 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / NTS GMT

TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson - CTT Systems AB - CEO



[To '20]. We take the next picture, picture number 2. It's me, TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson, CEO of CTT that present. And I have with me our CFO, Daniel Ekstrand.



We take the next picture, picture number 3, and we go straight into picture number 4. The highlights at the fourth quarter of '20 was that we met our forecast. We were just in the bottom of the forecast. But the aftermarket sales increased from the third quarter, but we are still below our underlying demand.



The most important thing is that we finished the development of the humidification system for the business jet aircraft, Bombardier Global 7500. We have delivered the first system now and they are installing it in the aircraft.



We take the next picture, picture number 5, the financials in short. The net sales dropped with 58% compared to last year, but we still had a positive earnings per share. The EBIT was slightly below zero.



We take the next picture, picture number 6. Here you can see the sales mix. And what has happened in the fourth quarter and also