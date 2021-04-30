Q1 2021 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / NTS GMT

TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson - CTT Systems AB(publ)-CEO



Yes. Good morning, all of you, and welcome to our earnings call for the first quarter '21. We take page number 2. It's me, TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson, CEO, that runs the presentation. And with me, I have my CFO, Daniel Ekstrand.



We take the next picture, page number 3, and we go straight into page number 4. The highlights of the first quarter was that we met our forecast. We had net sales of SEK31 million in the lower end of the forecast. But the most important thing is that the first -- this is the first quarter in the pandemic where the aftermarket sales has been in the correlation with the underlying demand. It means that we are rid of the inventory effects we have had the last two or three quarters.



We take the next page, page number 5. If we compare to the first quarter '20, which still was the quarter before the pandemic, we have lost more than half of our sales. Even though we have managed to have a positive EBIT that is due to, first of all, a very good mix with a lot of aftermarket sales, but