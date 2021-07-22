Q2 2021 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / NTS GMT

TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson - CTT Systems AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning and welcome to CCT's earnings call for the second quarter. We take page number 2. It's me, TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson, that make the presentation. And on my side, I have our new CFO, Markus Berg.



We take the next picture, picture number 3, and go straight onto page number 4. The highlights for the second quarter was that we had sales in line with our forecast. We met SEK37 million, and that's in the center of the forecast. The best thing with the quarter was that the aftermarket sales did increase for the third consecutive quarter. That is exactly to the plan.



And the order intake also increased, and that was for the fourth quarter in a row. And now we have the highest backlog since the second quarter '20 when the pandemic started.



We take the next page, page number 5. The financials in short. If we compare to the second quarter last year, the net sales was down. The quarter last year, we still have higher OEM sales because the OEM production rate was not taken down as quickly as