CTT Systems AB at ABGSC Investor Day Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / NTS GMT

Karl Bokvist - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA - Moderator



Hello everyone, and welcome back to ABG's investor days. My name is Karl Bokvist, and I'm an industrial analyst here at ABG, responsible for covering the company we are about to listen to now, CTT Systems. With us today, we have the pleasure of hosting CEO TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson. TorbjÃ¶rn, thank you for joining us and please, go ahead. We will start off with an introductory presentation and then hopefully followed up by some questions.



TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson - CTT Systems AB - CEO



Okay, I take the next slide. Okay, it's me, TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson, CEO, that make the presentation. We at CTT, we are working with humidity control in aircraft. We increase the humidity in long-haul aircraft, and we take away condensed water on all types of aircraft, but especially narrow-body aircraft. We deliver humidifiers and dehumidifiers.



During the pandemic, of course, CTT has been hit by the pandemic. We have lost a lot of our sales, but we have started the recovery. And we have been able to handle the