Q1 2022 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik HÃ¶jer - CTT Systems AB - CEO



Thank you, and good morning to everyone. And welcome to CTT earnings call Quarter 1 2022.



Next slide, number 2, please. On this picture, you see a new face. I'm Henrik HÃ¶jer, and this is my first earnings call as the CEO of CTT. With me today is CTT CFO Markus Berg who is already on his fourth quarter earnings call and a great help to me delivering the results of the first quarter.



Let's go directly into the report, slide number 3. Highlights of the first quarter. CTT managed to beat their own forecast on net sales, and we closed on SEK49 million. We also have the highest level on the order backlog since Q2 2020 with SEK76 million. What's happening around us in the world, once again, affects also CTT. We have indefinitely paused all shipments to Russia from end of February and onwards. If not, sales for the first quarter would have been up another 6%.



Next slide, number 4, please. CTT has two short objectives and obtained the first one in March when Airbus Corporate Jets awarded CTT humidification system development