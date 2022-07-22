Q2 2022 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik Hojer - CTT Systems AB - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to CTT earnings call quarter Q2.



Next slide, please. I'm Henrik Hojer, and together with Markus Berg, we will present the results of the second quarter. Let's go directly to our report and slide number 4, please.



Business highlights of the past three months was that the aftermarket continued to grow more than we expected, and now it's restored to the 2019 levels. CTT and Airbus Corporate Jets further developed our partnership signing a business agreement for optional in-flight humidification for ACJ, and they promote humidification to obtain the best climate in their aircraft. The proposed system marketed by ACJ are the bolt-on kit we have developed together.



We also experienced that the business environment improved when we, for the first time in three years, visited the Aircraft Interior Exhibition in Hamburg. As usual, you don't sell anything at the exhibitions, but we generated a long list of opportunities that we are now following up on and we tried to convert into sales.



Next slide, number 5, please.