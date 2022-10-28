Q3 2022 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Henrik HÃ¶jer - CTT Systems AB - CEO
Thank you, and good morning and welcome, everyone to CTT earnings call third-quarter 2022. Next slide. I'm Henrik HÃ¶jer, CEO of CTT; and I'm here together with our CFO, Markus Berg. We will present the results of the third quarter. Let's go directly into the report. Next slide, number 3, please.
The business highlights of the third quarter was that the aftermarket continued to grow more than we expected by increasing 40% quarter to quarter to a all-new all-time high. We are also very pleased to see that Boeing resumed their deliveries of the 787s in August. This means that Boeing start to deliver a newly produced aircraft, as well as the 120+ ready-built aircraft. CTT also received private jet orders of one VIP BBJ MAX aircraft. And as previously announced, we received our first kit order for the ACJ TwoTwenty.
Next slide, number 4, please. Looking at our financial numbers. The third-quarter net sales increased for the sixth consecutive quarter to SEK65 million; beating our forecasted range boasted by a strong currency tailwind,
