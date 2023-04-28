Q1 2023 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik HÃ¶jer - CTT Systems AB - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome and thanks for joining us at the CTT earnings call first-quarter 2023. Today, I'm Henrik HÃ¶jer, CEO of CTT, and I'm here together with Markus Berg, who's the CFO.



Let's go directly into the report. The strong demand for air travel continued and airlines and the civil aviation sector rallied up to keep up. CTT business recorded the best OEM quarters since 2020, and the aftermarket sales came in better than we had anticipated with deliveries at the same level as previous quarter.



Looking at our financial numbers, CTT continues to grow. We closed the quarter with sales of SEK75 million, beating our own forecast range and thereby, we recorded growth for the eighth consecutive quarter. EBIT increased 61% to SEK23 million and our EBIT margin was 30%. The profit was SEK23 million and the profit margin, 30%. Earnings per share increased 88% to SEK1.43. And operating cash flow of negative SEK4 million, which we will comment later in the presentation.



This comparing with the same quarter