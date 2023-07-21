Q2 2023 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik HÃ¶jer - CTT Systems AB - CEO



Good morning and thanks for joining us at the CTT earnings call of second quarter '23. Next slide.



I'm Henrik HÃ¶jer, CEO of CTT, and I'm here together with our CFO, Markus Berg. Next slide.



The second quarter confirms the trend of gradual improvement in our business environment. In June, we had a successful expo in Hamburg where we met several airlines where we're planning next generation business class interiors. Several does consider humidification as a part of such refurbishment.



We also had a fruitful private jet exhibition in Geneva, at EBACE, where we further strengthen our cooperation with Airbus corporate jets and received confirmation in the industry that humidification is vital for cabin climate in private jets. Next slide.



Our financials show a solid second quarter with net sales growth into the upper part of forecasted range and a strong cash flow. EBIT continued to increase up to SEK34 million and our EBIT margin was 43%. The profit was SEK25 million and the profit margin, 39%. Earnings per share