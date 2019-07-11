Q2 2019 Citycon Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Mikko Pohjala - Citycon Oyj - Director of IR & Communications
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Citycon's H1 2019 Results Audiocast.
Earlier today, we published our half year report for the January-June 2019 period. All material is available on Citycon's website under Investors.
My name is Mik Pohjala, and I'm Citycon's IR and Communications Director. And here with me in the room, I have our CEO, F. Scott Ball; and our CFO and Executive Vice President, Eero Sihvonen.
Scott will start the audiocast with a summary and the operational figures for the reporting period. This will be followed by Eero's review of the financial figures for the January-June 2019 period. Scott will conclude the presentation by talking about some of Citycon's focus areas for the rest of the year. And after the audiocast, you will have a chance to ask questions.
Scott, please go ahead.
F. Scott Ball - Citycon Oyj - CEO
Thank you, Mikko, and good morning, everyone.
I'm pleased to present an overview of the first half of 2019 and the
