Q1 2020 Citycon Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Laura Jauhiainen - Citycon Oyj - IR Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Citycon's Q1 2020 Results Audiocast. We have today published our Q1 2020 interim report. This can be found from our web page under Investors section. My name is Laura Jauhiainen, and I'm the new Head of Investor Relations at Citycon. I'm here with our CEO, Mr. Scott Ball; and our CFO and Executive Vice President, Eero Sihvonen.
Scott will start today's audiocast with a brief overview of the quarter. He will also discuss the recent events around the COVID-19 outbreak and the implications on Citycon. This will be then followed by Eero's financial overview. Scott will conclude today's presentation with a few remarks of our priorities going forward. And as usual, you will have a chance to ask questions after the presentation. So there will be a separate Q&A session once the gentlemen have finished.
Scott, please go ahead.
F. Scott Ball - Citycon Oyj - CEO
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. First, I'd like to welcome Laura to her first Citycon quarterly call.
