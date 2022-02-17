Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Sakari JÃ¤rvelÃ¤,
Okay. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Citycon's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Audiocast. This morning, we published our full year 2021 financial statements, which, as usual, you will find in the Investors section of our website. My name is Sakari JÃ¤rvelÃ¤, and I'm the Vice President for Investor Relations and Corporate Finance at Citycon and will be hosting the call today.
With me here in the call are our CEO, Mr. Scott Ball; and our CFO, Mr. Bret McLeod. We will start the presentation by Scott going through a summary of our business and operational highlights for 2021. And after that, Bret will go through our full year financial results and our financial guidance for 2022. Scott will then conclude our presentation by commenting on Citycon's strategic activities going forward. After the presentations, there will be a separate Q&A session so we will be opening the line for questions from the audience.
With that, I will pass on to Scott. Please go ahead.
F. Scott Ball - Citycon Oyj - CEO & Director
Q4 2021 Citycon Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
