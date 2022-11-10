Q3 2022 Citycon Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Sakari JÃ¤rvelÃ¤,



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Citycon's Third Quarter Results Audiocast. We've just published our third quarter '22 interim report which, as usual, you will find alongside all other results materials in the Investors section of our website. My name is Sakari JÃ¤rvelÃ¤, and I'm the Vice President for Investor Relations and Corporate Finance at Citycon, and I'll be hosting the call today.



With me here in the call, as usual, are our CEO, Mr. Scott Ball; and our CFO, Mr. Bret McLeod. We'll start the presentation by Scott going through a summary of our business and operational highlights for the third quarter. And following that, Bret will go through our financial result and our financial guidance for the full year '22. After the presentations, there will be a separate Q&A session, so we will be opening the line for questions from the audience.



With that, I will pass on to Scott. Please go ahead.



F. Scott Ball - Citycon Oyj - CEO & Vice Chairman



Thanks, Sakari. We're really happy to share our results with