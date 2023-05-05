Q1 2023 Citycon Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Sakari Jarvela - Citycon Oyj - VP of Corporate Finance & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Citycon's First Quarter Results Audiocast.



Last night, we published our first quarter 2023 results. All results materials can be found from the Investors section of our website. I'm Sakari Jarvela, heading the Investor Relations at Citycon and I will be hosting the call today. And with me here in the call are, as usual, our CEO, Mr. Scott Ball; and our CFO, Mr. Bret McLeod.



Scott will start the presentations by going through a summary of our business and operational highlights for the first quarter. And following that, Bret will go through our financial results and financial guidance for the full year 2023. After the presentations, there will be a separate Q&A session, so we will be opening the line for questions from the audience.



With that, I will pass on to Scott. Please go ahead.



F. Scott Ball - Citycon Oyj - CEO & Vice Chairman



Thanks, Sakari. Good morning, everybody. The first quarter of 2023 provided strong