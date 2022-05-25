Avis Budget Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Operator Instructions)



Now it is my pleasure to introduce Joseph A. Ferraro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avis Budget Group. Mr. Ferraro, I turn the meeting over to you.



Joseph A. Ferraro - Avis Budget Group, Inc. - CEO & President



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Joe Ferraro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avis Budget Group. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I would like to start by first thanking our Board of Directors many of whom are joining this webcast today, including Bernardo Hees, Executive Chairman of the Board.



I'd also like to thank the members of our senior leadership team, including Brian Choi, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and all the Avis Budget shareholders who are in attendance today.



A representative from Deloitte & Touche, the company's independent auditors, is also present today. We appreciate the trust and loyalty we have