Okay. Good morning. I see the clock ticking down. I don't think you're going to be able to see it there, but I'll give you...



No, that's okay.



I'll make sure I keep you abreast of how we're doing. Hopefully, the torture won't go on for too long.



Looking forward to it, so...



All right. Well, good morning, everybody in the room. I suspect on the webcast as well for joining us this morning. My name is Jason Gursky, Citi's Aerospace and Defense Analyst. I have the pleasure of welcoming to the stage this morning, the CEO and CFO of Curtiss-Wright, Lynn and Chris,