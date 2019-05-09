Q1 2019 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter 2019 Cardlytics, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Chief Legal and Privacy Officer, Kirk Somers.



Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & People Officer and Secretary



Good afternoon, and welcome to Cardlytics' First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including projected 2019 second quarter and full year financial results and operating metrics; business strategies and other forward-looking topics, including our expectations regarding growth in Direct, with new and existing customers; the reduction in average revenue per user, or ARPU; growth in monthly active users, or MAUs; expansion in new verticals, including travel and entertainment, grocery, premium and e-commerce; expanding our media