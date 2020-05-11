Q1 2020 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & People Officer and Secretary



Good evening, and welcome to Cardlytics' first quarter 2020 financial results call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about future financial performance or results, the anticipated impact of our key priorities on driving growth, the timing of the rollout of Wells Fargo, growth in FI MAUs or monthly active users, future ARPU or average revenue per user, expectations regarding adding new marketers and increasing marketer spend in 2020, the timing and evolution of our