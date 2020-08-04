Q2 2020 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Cardlytics' Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Chief Legal and Privacy Officer, Kirk Somers. Sir, please go ahead.



Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary



Good evening, and welcome to Cardlytics' Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about future financial performance or results, the anticipated impact of key priorities on driving growth, the launch of U.S. Bank, growth in FI MAUs or monthly active users, future ARPU or average revenue per user, the evolution of our platform to provide self-service and the potential related benefits to us and our clients, the impact of COVID