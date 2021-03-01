Q4 2020 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Cardlytics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Call.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about future financial performance or results; our financial guidance for the first quarter and year of 2021; our ability to achieve our key long-term priorities; the launch of U.S. Bank; growth in FI MAUs, or monthly active users; the increase in our connectivity to our MAUs; the return to year-over-year growth; the launch of our