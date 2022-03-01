Q4 2021 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Cardlytics Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary



Good evening, and welcome to Cardlytics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Call.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about future financial performance or results, our financial guidance for the first quarter, our ability to achieve key long-term priorities, the increase in MAUs or monthly active users connected to our ad server, our new user experience, the increase in ARPU or average revenue per user, our cash position, the impact