Q1 2022 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Quarter 2022 Cardlytics, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the conference over to Kirk Somers. Please go ahead.



Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary



Good evening, and welcome to Cardlytics' First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about future financial performance and results, our financial guidance for the second quarter, our ability to achieve our key long-term priorities, the increase in MAUs or monthly active users connected to our ad server, the increase in ARPU or average revenue per user, the growth in Bridg ARR or annual recurring revenue, the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economy as a whole, the sufficiency of our capital structure,