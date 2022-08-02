Q2 2022 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Nick Lynton - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer



Good evening, and welcome to Cardlytics' Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about the following: our future financial performance and results, our growth expectations for the second half of 2022, upcoming changes to our management team, our ability to achieve our key long-term priorities, the increase in and diversification of our MAUs or monthly active users as well as the increase in MAUs connected to our Ad Server, the increase in ARPU or average revenue per user, the performance