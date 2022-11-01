Q3 2022 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Nick Lynton - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer



Good evening, and welcome to the Cardlytics Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call.



For a discussion of the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from today's discussion, please refer to