Q4 2022 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Nick Lynton - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer



Thanks for joining us, and welcome to the Cardlytics' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Call.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about our future financial performance and results, our ability to achieve our key long-term priorities, upgrades to our current products and processes and our rollout of new products, the rollout of our new ad server and user experience, our transition to the cloud and the deprecation of our on-premise data centers, our sales pipeline, our customer concentration and margin profiles, our time line for achieving positive free